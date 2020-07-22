All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

4993 Cathay Ct

4993 North Cathay Court · No Longer Available
Location

4993 North Cathay Court, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
4993 Cathay Ct Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Green Valley Ranch Home - Great Location! - Lovely Newer Home! Beautiful Upgrades Throughout, Granite Counter Tops, Large and Spacious, Spectacular Home! Amazing Upgrades, Beautiful Landscape, Excellent Location! Main Floor is open, spacious and full of light, formal dining area, or use it as an office, large living room opened to the kitchen is perfect for entertaining, Granite counters and a huge kitchen island. Great lighting, beautiful tile backsplash, pantry with frosted glass doors, full (unfinished) basement, over 3,000 sqft including basement! Large loft upstairs, laundry room upstairs, Master bath has a beautiful, spa inspired shower room, large walk in closets. Fully Fenced, Fully Landscaped, A/C, window coverings.

Must Earn 3 times Rent Gross Per Month
One Year Lease
Credit, Criminal, and Background Check Performed
Standard deposit = Rent
Available beginning of March 2020
$75/month for Solar Panel Rent (in addition) remaining utilities paid by resident

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3829063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

