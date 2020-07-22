Amenities

4993 Cathay Ct Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Green Valley Ranch Home - Great Location! - Lovely Newer Home! Beautiful Upgrades Throughout, Granite Counter Tops, Large and Spacious, Spectacular Home! Amazing Upgrades, Beautiful Landscape, Excellent Location! Main Floor is open, spacious and full of light, formal dining area, or use it as an office, large living room opened to the kitchen is perfect for entertaining, Granite counters and a huge kitchen island. Great lighting, beautiful tile backsplash, pantry with frosted glass doors, full (unfinished) basement, over 3,000 sqft including basement! Large loft upstairs, laundry room upstairs, Master bath has a beautiful, spa inspired shower room, large walk in closets. Fully Fenced, Fully Landscaped, A/C, window coverings.



Must Earn 3 times Rent Gross Per Month

One Year Lease

Credit, Criminal, and Background Check Performed

Standard deposit = Rent

Available beginning of March 2020

$75/month for Solar Panel Rent (in addition) remaining utilities paid by resident



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3829063)