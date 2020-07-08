All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

4985 Meade Street

4985 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

4985 Meade Street, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4985 Meade Street Available 08/03/19 Updated 3BD, 2BA Berkeley Home Near Regis University with Fenced Back Yard and 2-Car Garage - Live near Denver's popular Tennyson Street in this mid-modern ranch sandwiched between Rocky Mountain Lake Park and Berkeley Lake Park. Enjoy the wonderful Denver weather in the large fenced back yard or grill on the patio with family and friends. It's conveniently located one block from a brewery, pizza restaurant, and breakfast spot, and it provides easy access to I-70 and Downtown Denver. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4970647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4985 Meade Street have any available units?
4985 Meade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4985 Meade Street have?
Some of 4985 Meade Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4985 Meade Street currently offering any rent specials?
4985 Meade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4985 Meade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4985 Meade Street is pet friendly.
Does 4985 Meade Street offer parking?
Yes, 4985 Meade Street offers parking.
Does 4985 Meade Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4985 Meade Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4985 Meade Street have a pool?
No, 4985 Meade Street does not have a pool.
Does 4985 Meade Street have accessible units?
No, 4985 Meade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4985 Meade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4985 Meade Street has units with dishwashers.
