Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4985 Meade Street Available 08/03/19 Updated 3BD, 2BA Berkeley Home Near Regis University with Fenced Back Yard and 2-Car Garage - Live near Denver's popular Tennyson Street in this mid-modern ranch sandwiched between Rocky Mountain Lake Park and Berkeley Lake Park. Enjoy the wonderful Denver weather in the large fenced back yard or grill on the patio with family and friends. It's conveniently located one block from a brewery, pizza restaurant, and breakfast spot, and it provides easy access to I-70 and Downtown Denver. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4970647)