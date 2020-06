Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

Home has 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths with a 1/2 bath on the main floor. Main floor has updated countertops vaulted ceilings and a dining area with sliding glass doors that lead to the private yard with white fence. Laminate flooring throughout most of the home. Utility shed and all appliances stay. Front covered porch is inviting and picturesque. House has vinyl siding. Located just a few minutes walk from the Town Center Park with plenty of room to run around. Easy access to I-70 and DIA.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds