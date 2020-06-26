All apartments in Denver
4964 Adams Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

4964 Adams Street

4964 North Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

4964 North Adams Street, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom Home With Great Access To I-70 And I-25! - Charming 2 bedroom home has all new paint and carpet. Large living room with dining area is freshly painted and has new window in dining area. The two large bedrooms are freshly painted with new carpet. Full sized bathroom is also updated. Spacious kitchen has new flooring and new window. There are two non-conforming rooms built onto the back of the house. One has a window and closet. it's a great space! Call Jonathan at 720.408.1144 or email Jonathan@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE3498581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4964 Adams Street have any available units?
4964 Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4964 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
4964 Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4964 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 4964 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4964 Adams Street offer parking?
No, 4964 Adams Street does not offer parking.
Does 4964 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4964 Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4964 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 4964 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 4964 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 4964 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4964 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4964 Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4964 Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4964 Adams Street does not have units with air conditioning.
