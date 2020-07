Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent

Over 1000 square feet of home

Made many updates and remodeled home within the last year

Air conditioning and heating

Furnished

Beautiful wood floors restored in kitchen, living area and spare bedroom

New carpet in master bedroom

Laundry unit included in home

New refrigerator and dishwasher

Huge backyard with shed and six foot secure wooden fence

Plenty of parking

Xeriscaped yard

ADT security system