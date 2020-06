Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

This four bedroom house is ready for move in. Home features hardwood floors on the main level, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, fresh paint. Full finished basement. Washer and dryer included. Located close to easy highway access, close to Regis university, Students welcome, close to shopping, dining, and schools.

No pets, no smoking, no marijuana.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.