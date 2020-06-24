4940 Akron

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom home in Northfield - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for a flexible lease starting 3/18/19

Walkable to all that Northfield has to offer! Enjoy mornings w/coffee on the front veranda and family gatherings under the covered deck. A peaceful Master Suite is complete with a beautifully tiled ensuite bathroom and spacious walk in closet. One additional bedroom and large loft area-perfect for a home office/playroom w/1 additional bath.The finished basement offers plenty of space for guests w/rec room, bedroom and full bathroom.

Wall Mounted flat screen TV will be included for tenant use.

Water, Sewer, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



Pioneer Property Management

Wheat Ridge: 4175 N Harlan St #140, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, USA

Denver: 2590 Walnut St #73, Denver, CO 80205, USA

Phone: +1 720-839-7482



