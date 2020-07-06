4938 Stuart St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage online portal

2 Bed/1 bath home with fully fenced yard - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



Zillow 3D Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/39c3285a-b179-43ad-9843-ae509449f550



This 2 bedroom home has large windows, modern paint styles, and hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space with an additional pantry closet. There is a dishwasher and a gas range. Adjacent to the kitchen is a tiled laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. The bathroom is outfitted with an antique footed tub and modern vanity. Home cooling is provided with an attic fan (no central AC). The front and back patios both have an awning providing lots of shade in the summer months and the back and front yard are fully fenced. The detached manual lift 2-car garage is accessed through the back yard.



The property is just minutes from shopping and dining along Tennyson St! Convenient access to highways to commute to Downtown or the mountains. Just across the street will be Berkley Lake Park to enjoy walking trails around the Lake.



*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



