Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

4938 Stuart St

4938 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

4938 Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
online portal
2 Bed/1 bath home with fully fenced yard - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Zillow 3D Tour Link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/39c3285a-b179-43ad-9843-ae509449f550

This 2 bedroom home has large windows, modern paint styles, and hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space with an additional pantry closet. There is a dishwasher and a gas range. Adjacent to the kitchen is a tiled laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. The bathroom is outfitted with an antique footed tub and modern vanity. Home cooling is provided with an attic fan (no central AC). The front and back patios both have an awning providing lots of shade in the summer months and the back and front yard are fully fenced. The detached manual lift 2-car garage is accessed through the back yard.

The property is just minutes from shopping and dining along Tennyson St! Convenient access to highways to commute to Downtown or the mountains. Just across the street will be Berkley Lake Park to enjoy walking trails around the Lake.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5709678)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
