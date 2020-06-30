4922 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Contemporary townhome built in 2018! Enjoy the clean lines, modern finishes and natural light that this 3 story unit has to offer. The open concept floor plan gives you Pewter Nantucket BJ Tidwell cabinets, Carrera Marmi Quartz counters, breakfast bar and Stainless Steel appliances! Gas fireplace! 2 car attached garage with extra storage area! Hardwood flooring, on the main and carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large, private rooftop deck with amazing views! Walk to Regis University, shops, breweries and eateries. Great access to Tennyson shops, I-70, light rail, LoHi and Downtown Denver! 2 Car garage! No Pets, sorry! Tenant pays for utilities. Other terms will apply.