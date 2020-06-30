All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:43 PM

4922 Lowell Boulevard

4922 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4922 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary townhome built in 2018! Enjoy the clean lines, modern finishes and natural light that this 3 story unit has to offer. The open concept floor plan gives you Pewter Nantucket BJ Tidwell cabinets, Carrera Marmi Quartz counters, breakfast bar and Stainless Steel appliances! Gas fireplace! 2 car attached garage with extra storage area! Hardwood flooring, on the main and carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large, private rooftop deck with amazing views! Walk to Regis University, shops, breweries and eateries. Great access to Tennyson shops, I-70, light rail, LoHi and Downtown Denver! 2 Car garage! No Pets, sorry! Tenant pays for utilities. Other terms will apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
4922 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4922 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 4922 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4922 Lowell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4922 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4922 Lowell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4922 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Lowell Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4922 Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4922 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4922 Lowell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

