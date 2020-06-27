All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 26 2019 at 5:35 PM

4888 Halifax Court

4888 Halifax Court
Location

4888 Halifax Court, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
This amazing 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home is available for move in immediately. Home features an attached 2 car garage, plenty of guest parking off street, washer/dryer, fenced yard, cul de sac, central heat/AC, 3rd floor loft area and much more. Front landscaping and snow removal(every where but front porch) included. Solar panels, greatly reduce your energy bill. Rent is $2145 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7 P$R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ pet deposit. $25 per pet/ pet rent/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4888 Halifax Court have any available units?
4888 Halifax Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4888 Halifax Court have?
Some of 4888 Halifax Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4888 Halifax Court currently offering any rent specials?
4888 Halifax Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4888 Halifax Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4888 Halifax Court is pet friendly.
Does 4888 Halifax Court offer parking?
Yes, 4888 Halifax Court offers parking.
Does 4888 Halifax Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4888 Halifax Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4888 Halifax Court have a pool?
No, 4888 Halifax Court does not have a pool.
Does 4888 Halifax Court have accessible units?
No, 4888 Halifax Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4888 Halifax Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4888 Halifax Court does not have units with dishwashers.
