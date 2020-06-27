4888 Halifax Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage guest parking pet friendly

This amazing 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home is available for move in immediately. Home features an attached 2 car garage, plenty of guest parking off street, washer/dryer, fenced yard, cul de sac, central heat/AC, 3rd floor loft area and much more. Front landscaping and snow removal(every where but front porch) included. Solar panels, greatly reduce your energy bill. Rent is $2145 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7 P$R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ pet deposit. $25 per pet/ pet rent/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!