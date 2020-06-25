All apartments in Denver
4885 S Monaco Street
4885 S Monaco Street

4885 South Monaco Street · No Longer Available
Location

4885 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0249fc050 ---- GORGEOUS 2 bed bonus room, 2 bath condo with mountain views in Denver. BRAND NEW in DTC, be the first resident!! Spacious, open layout with master bedrooms on opposite sides, with spacious walk-in closets. Upgraded kitchen with solid quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and an island with seating space. Features include a stacked washer/dryer, central A/C, plus outstanding views from the HUGE patio. Residents will have 2 reserved, garage parking spaces and a storage unit. Water, sewer and trash included! No smoking and no pets. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. To view this property, you must schedule a showing on our website at: https://www.coloradorpm.com/denver-boulder-rental-listings/ No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Reserved Parking Stove Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

