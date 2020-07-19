4835 West 34th Avenue

Amenities

*** LEASE ONLY THROUGH 05/27/2019 ***



This spacious lower garden level unit of a duplex in the Highlands has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,200 square feet of living space!



Cook and dine on your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and breakfast nook. Entertain with ease in the open floor plan that has a large living room! Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, beautiful large windows for plenty of natural light, faux wood blinds, and an onsite shared washer and dryer. Parking for this property is on-street.



This unit has a private side entrance that's fenced and could be used as an area for a pet, or to relax in the wonderful weather of Colorado.



This unit is located near the many shops, restaurants, and bars in the very popular West Highland neighborhood off of 38th and Tennyson St. The neighborhood park is only 2 blocks away! It's also just minutes to Sloan's Lake, the large Light Rail Station on 11th and Sheridan, downtown Denver and I-70.



Utilities are split with adjoining unit.



Pets may be considered with owner approval and deposit.



