Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4835 West 34th Avenue

4835 West 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4835 West 34th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** LEASE ONLY THROUGH 05/27/2019 ***

This spacious lower garden level unit of a duplex in the Highlands has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,200 square feet of living space!

Cook and dine on your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and breakfast nook. Entertain with ease in the open floor plan that has a large living room! Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, beautiful large windows for plenty of natural light, faux wood blinds, and an onsite shared washer and dryer. Parking for this property is on-street.

This unit has a private side entrance that's fenced and could be used as an area for a pet, or to relax in the wonderful weather of Colorado.

This unit is located near the many shops, restaurants, and bars in the very popular West Highland neighborhood off of 38th and Tennyson St. The neighborhood park is only 2 blocks away! It's also just minutes to Sloan's Lake, the large Light Rail Station on 11th and Sheridan, downtown Denver and I-70.

Utilities are split with adjoining unit.

Pets may be considered with owner approval and deposit.

*** LEASE ONLY THROUGH 05/27/2019 ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

