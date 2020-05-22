All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

4800 Hale

4800 Hale Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Hale Pkwy, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

all utils included
garage
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished, Beautiful and Clean Corporate Style Condo. Includes Everything!
Indoor Pool
Outdoor Pool
Fitness Room
Billiards Room
Cable, Wi-Fi and all Utilities Included
King size Bed with Sheets and Towels
8th Floor Beautiful views
Fully Stocked Kitchen with more than
The essentials with - pots, pans,
dishes, silverware, Tupperware,
toaster, blender, etc.
24 HR Secure Building
Assigned underground garage spot
Next Door to Rose Hospital and the VA, you could walk to work! Presbyterian St. Luke Hospital, St. Joes and National friendly are 1 mile away.
4.8 miles from Childrens Hospital , Anschutz Medical Campus, University of Colorado Hospital
2 Miles to Cherry Creek Shopping District
Perfect for travel nurse, doctor, relocating, corporate, or a just a great option to an extended stay hotel
Pictures are exactly how the condo looks.
NO PETS ALLOWED per building management
Great private owner/ Landlord.
500refundable damage deposit, 110 one time cleaning fee
30 day minimum stay required
Jen
See furnished homes to go com
For video tour

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Hale have any available units?
4800 Hale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Hale have?
Some of 4800 Hale's amenities include all utils included, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Hale currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Hale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Hale pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Hale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4800 Hale offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Hale offers parking.
Does 4800 Hale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Hale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Hale have a pool?
Yes, 4800 Hale has a pool.
Does 4800 Hale have accessible units?
No, 4800 Hale does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Hale have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 Hale does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
