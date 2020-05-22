Amenities

all utils included garage gym pool pool table internet access

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table garage internet access

Fully Furnished, Beautiful and Clean Corporate Style Condo. Includes Everything!

Indoor Pool

Outdoor Pool

Fitness Room

Billiards Room

Cable, Wi-Fi and all Utilities Included

King size Bed with Sheets and Towels

8th Floor Beautiful views

Fully Stocked Kitchen with more than

The essentials with - pots, pans,

dishes, silverware, Tupperware,

toaster, blender, etc.

24 HR Secure Building

Assigned underground garage spot

Next Door to Rose Hospital and the VA, you could walk to work! Presbyterian St. Luke Hospital, St. Joes and National friendly are 1 mile away.

4.8 miles from Childrens Hospital , Anschutz Medical Campus, University of Colorado Hospital

2 Miles to Cherry Creek Shopping District

Perfect for travel nurse, doctor, relocating, corporate, or a just a great option to an extended stay hotel

Pictures are exactly how the condo looks.

NO PETS ALLOWED per building management

Great private owner/ Landlord.

500refundable damage deposit, 110 one time cleaning fee

30 day minimum stay required

Jen

See furnished homes to go com

For video tour