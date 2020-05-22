Amenities
Fully Furnished, Beautiful and Clean Corporate Style Condo. Includes Everything!
Indoor Pool
Outdoor Pool
Fitness Room
Billiards Room
Cable, Wi-Fi and all Utilities Included
King size Bed with Sheets and Towels
8th Floor Beautiful views
Fully Stocked Kitchen with more than
The essentials with - pots, pans,
dishes, silverware, Tupperware,
toaster, blender, etc.
24 HR Secure Building
Assigned underground garage spot
Next Door to Rose Hospital and the VA, you could walk to work! Presbyterian St. Luke Hospital, St. Joes and National friendly are 1 mile away.
4.8 miles from Childrens Hospital , Anschutz Medical Campus, University of Colorado Hospital
2 Miles to Cherry Creek Shopping District
Perfect for travel nurse, doctor, relocating, corporate, or a just a great option to an extended stay hotel
Pictures are exactly how the condo looks.
NO PETS ALLOWED per building management
Great private owner/ Landlord.
500refundable damage deposit, 110 one time cleaning fee
30 day minimum stay required
