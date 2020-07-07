All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:36 PM

4765 Crystal St

4765 Crystal Street · No Longer Available
Location

4765 Crystal Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Large 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-car garage and an unfinished basement located on a corner lot in the Montbello neighborhood. This home has new carpet, new vinyl flooring and new interior paint! The main floor features a spacious living room, dining room, family room with gas fireplace and beautifully remodeled 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub). The kitchen features stainless appliances, plenty of cabinets and an eating space. Upstairs you'll find the master suite with 5 piece bathroom and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms are located down the hall and share a full bathroom. The unfinished basement offers plenty of storage area with a full size washer and dryer. Huge backyard is fully fenced complete with a patio and garden area. Walking distance to schools, Montbello Central Park, trails, minutes to I-70, light rail and shopping centers. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4765 Crystal St have any available units?
4765 Crystal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4765 Crystal St have?
Some of 4765 Crystal St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4765 Crystal St currently offering any rent specials?
4765 Crystal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4765 Crystal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4765 Crystal St is pet friendly.
Does 4765 Crystal St offer parking?
Yes, 4765 Crystal St offers parking.
Does 4765 Crystal St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4765 Crystal St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4765 Crystal St have a pool?
No, 4765 Crystal St does not have a pool.
Does 4765 Crystal St have accessible units?
No, 4765 Crystal St does not have accessible units.
Does 4765 Crystal St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4765 Crystal St has units with dishwashers.

