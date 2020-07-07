4765 Crystal St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access

Large 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-car garage and an unfinished basement located on a corner lot in the Montbello neighborhood. This home has new carpet, new vinyl flooring and new interior paint! The main floor features a spacious living room, dining room, family room with gas fireplace and beautifully remodeled 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub). The kitchen features stainless appliances, plenty of cabinets and an eating space. Upstairs you'll find the master suite with 5 piece bathroom and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms are located down the hall and share a full bathroom. The unfinished basement offers plenty of storage area with a full size washer and dryer. Huge backyard is fully fenced complete with a patio and garden area. Walking distance to schools, Montbello Central Park, trails, minutes to I-70, light rail and shopping centers. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com