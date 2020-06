Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Single family home in great neighborhood! Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with attached garage with extra storage! This great home has a fenced in back yard and plenty of out door living space! New paint, hardwood floors and new insulated windows throughout! Plus new kitchen cabinets and appliances, plenty and new updated bathroom. To schedule a showing or questions please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com