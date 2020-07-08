4704 Perth Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2-Story Home In Green Valley Ranch! Attached 2-Car Garage! Main Floor Laundry! (Available Immediately) - Welcome to the Bungalows at Green Valley Ranch! No grass to Cut! You dont want to miss these outstanding 2-Story home-located just minutes from DIA and E-470! This 3-Bedroom home offers 2.5 Baths plus a Loft! 1300 Finished Sq Ft! Check out the tiled low maintenance main floor. HOME DOES NOT HAVE AIR CONDITIONING. There is a Master Bath, Lots of Natural light, and a Huge fenced in Patio! This home also features a 2-Car Garage with extra storage, Private end of Cul-de- Sac location a First Floor Half Bath and Main floor Laundry. Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call to schedule a showing! 12 to 16 month lease available.



Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.



(RLNE4332839)