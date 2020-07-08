All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

4704 Perth Street

4704 Perth Street · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Perth Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2-Story Home In Green Valley Ranch! Attached 2-Car Garage! Main Floor Laundry! (Available Immediately) - Welcome to the Bungalows at Green Valley Ranch! No grass to Cut! You dont want to miss these outstanding 2-Story home-located just minutes from DIA and E-470! This 3-Bedroom home offers 2.5 Baths plus a Loft! 1300 Finished Sq Ft! Check out the tiled low maintenance main floor. HOME DOES NOT HAVE AIR CONDITIONING. There is a Master Bath, Lots of Natural light, and a Huge fenced in Patio! This home also features a 2-Car Garage with extra storage, Private end of Cul-de- Sac location a First Floor Half Bath and Main floor Laundry. Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call to schedule a showing! 12 to 16 month lease available.

Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.

(RLNE4332839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Perth Street have any available units?
4704 Perth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Perth Street have?
Some of 4704 Perth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Perth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Perth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Perth Street pet-friendly?
No, 4704 Perth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4704 Perth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Perth Street offers parking.
Does 4704 Perth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Perth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Perth Street have a pool?
No, 4704 Perth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Perth Street have accessible units?
No, 4704 Perth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Perth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 Perth Street does not have units with dishwashers.

