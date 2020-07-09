4687 E Dartmouth Ave

Amenities
Step into this clean and well cared for quiet University Hills home.
Close to Highline Canal Trail, University Hills Shopping Center, Yale Light Rail Station, Bradley Elementary School, Plum Hill Preschool, Mamie D Eisenhower Park, and Happy Canyon Shopping Center. Supermarket, schools, shops, and restaurants just down the street.
This home features 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom, living room, office/flex space, eat-in kitchen, storage/mud room, and covered patio and front porch.
Huge back yard for entertaining or just relaxing under the large covered patio. The sprinkler system will help to ensure a lush green lawn all summer long. Pet friendly property!
Features include:
Air conditioning
Gas forced heat
Hardwood floors
Lots of kitchen cabinet space
Dishwasher
Clothes washer and dryer
Covered porch and patio
Large fenced back yard
Sprinkler system
Easy access to I-25 and Light Rail
$1895 per month for rent. $2000 Security deposit due at lease signing. Minimum 1 year lease and longer terms offered to qualifying applicants.
Pet friendly subject to additional rents and deposits. No smoking permitted on the premises.
Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.
$50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for storm-water, trash and recycling. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as water/sewer, electric/gas, cable/data.
Requirements include application with minimum income and credit, valid driver license/ID, maintenance and filter program participation, and renters insurance.