4687 E Dartmouth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Step into this clean and well cared for quiet University Hills home.



Close to Highline Canal Trail, University Hills Shopping Center, Yale Light Rail Station, Bradley Elementary School, Plum Hill Preschool, Mamie D Eisenhower Park, and Happy Canyon Shopping Center. Supermarket, schools, shops, and restaurants just down the street.



This home features 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom, living room, office/flex space, eat-in kitchen, storage/mud room, and covered patio and front porch.



Huge back yard for entertaining or just relaxing under the large covered patio. The sprinkler system will help to ensure a lush green lawn all summer long. Pet friendly property!



Features include:

Air conditioning

Gas forced heat

Hardwood floors

Lots of kitchen cabinet space

Dishwasher

Clothes washer and dryer

Covered porch and patio

Large fenced back yard

Sprinkler system

Easy access to I-25 and Light Rail



$1895 per month for rent. $2000 Security deposit due at lease signing. Minimum 1 year lease and longer terms offered to qualifying applicants.



Pet friendly subject to additional rents and deposits. No smoking permitted on the premises.



Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.



$50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for storm-water, trash and recycling. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as water/sewer, electric/gas, cable/data.



Requirements include application with minimum income and credit, valid driver license/ID, maintenance and filter program participation, and renters insurance.