4687 E Dartmouth Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

4687 E Dartmouth Ave

4687 East Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4687 East Dartmouth Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Step into this clean and well cared for quiet University Hills home.

Close to Highline Canal Trail, University Hills Shopping Center, Yale Light Rail Station, Bradley Elementary School, Plum Hill Preschool, Mamie D Eisenhower Park, and Happy Canyon Shopping Center. Supermarket, schools, shops, and restaurants just down the street.

This home features 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom, living room, office/flex space, eat-in kitchen, storage/mud room, and covered patio and front porch.

Huge back yard for entertaining or just relaxing under the large covered patio. The sprinkler system will help to ensure a lush green lawn all summer long. Pet friendly property!

Features include:
Air conditioning
Gas forced heat
Hardwood floors
Lots of kitchen cabinet space
Dishwasher
Clothes washer and dryer
Covered porch and patio
Large fenced back yard
Sprinkler system
Easy access to I-25 and Light Rail

$1895 per month for rent. $2000 Security deposit due at lease signing. Minimum 1 year lease and longer terms offered to qualifying applicants.

Pet friendly subject to additional rents and deposits. No smoking permitted on the premises.

Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.

$50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for storm-water, trash and recycling. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as water/sewer, electric/gas, cable/data.

Requirements include application with minimum income and credit, valid driver license/ID, maintenance and filter program participation, and renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

