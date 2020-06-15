Amenities

on-site laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

.

(videos available)

Beautiful 2-story REMODELED Home on Corner Lot in GVR ~ 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus LOFT/office-space ~ Open and Bright with Lots of Windows ~ NEW Flooring, Paint, Cabinets, Counters ~ Living Room with 3-sided FIREPLACE opens to Dining/Kitchen area ~ Great Kitchen, Pantry, large Laundry Room ~ Upstairs are the Master Suite, 2 Beds, LOFT/office, 2nd Full Bath ~ Private, Sunny Side-YARD perfect for BBQ, hanging out ~ 2-1/2 car GARAGE with extra storage ~ Paved BIKE-PATH one house away that connects to all the trails ~ minutes to Shopping, Restaurants and Schools ~ Up to 2 small, adult Dogs allowed (extra deposit) ~ Available Now ~ (no smoking, no pot)



AVAILABLE: Now

ADDRESS: 4665 Odessa St, Denver ~ Green Valley Ranch

RENT: $2095 per month

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2095

LEASE TERM: 12 months

(no smoking, no pot)



For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378