Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

4665 Odessa St

4665 Odessa Street · (303) 618-6378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4665 Odessa Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
.
(videos available)
Beautiful 2-story REMODELED Home on Corner Lot in GVR ~ 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus LOFT/office-space ~ Open and Bright with Lots of Windows ~ NEW Flooring, Paint, Cabinets, Counters ~ Living Room with 3-sided FIREPLACE opens to Dining/Kitchen area ~ Great Kitchen, Pantry, large Laundry Room ~ Upstairs are the Master Suite, 2 Beds, LOFT/office, 2nd Full Bath ~ Private, Sunny Side-YARD perfect for BBQ, hanging out ~ 2-1/2 car GARAGE with extra storage ~ Paved BIKE-PATH one house away that connects to all the trails ~ minutes to Shopping, Restaurants and Schools ~ Up to 2 small, adult Dogs allowed (extra deposit) ~ Available Now ~ (no smoking, no pot)

AVAILABLE: Now
ADDRESS: 4665 Odessa St, Denver ~ Green Valley Ranch
RENT: $2095 per month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2095
LEASE TERM: 12 months
(no smoking, no pot)

For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4665 Odessa St have any available units?
4665 Odessa St has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4665 Odessa St have?
Some of 4665 Odessa St's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4665 Odessa St currently offering any rent specials?
4665 Odessa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4665 Odessa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4665 Odessa St is pet friendly.
Does 4665 Odessa St offer parking?
Yes, 4665 Odessa St does offer parking.
Does 4665 Odessa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4665 Odessa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4665 Odessa St have a pool?
No, 4665 Odessa St does not have a pool.
Does 4665 Odessa St have accessible units?
No, 4665 Odessa St does not have accessible units.
Does 4665 Odessa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4665 Odessa St does not have units with dishwashers.
