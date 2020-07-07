All apartments in Denver
461 South York Street

461 South York Street · No Longer Available
Location

461 South York Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available May 6, 2020!

Visit Vestra-pm.com to see the full VIRTUAL TOUR!

Charming home in Wash Park!

2 bedrooms & 1 bath

Large Living & Dining Rooms!

Kitchen features a gas range and an eat-in breakfast nook!

Large fence in backyard features a covered patio lawn and a sprinkler system.

1 car detached garage.

Partially finished basement has secondary living area along with a spare room which has a closet and a non-egress window.
3 minute walk to Washington Park.

5 minute walk to Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 South York Street have any available units?
461 South York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 461 South York Street currently offering any rent specials?
461 South York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 South York Street pet-friendly?
No, 461 South York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 461 South York Street offer parking?
Yes, 461 South York Street offers parking.
Does 461 South York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 South York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 South York Street have a pool?
No, 461 South York Street does not have a pool.
Does 461 South York Street have accessible units?
No, 461 South York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 461 South York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 South York Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 South York Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 South York Street does not have units with air conditioning.

