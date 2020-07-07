461 South York Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Available May 6, 2020!



Visit Vestra-pm.com to see the full VIRTUAL TOUR!



Charming home in Wash Park!



2 bedrooms & 1 bath



Large Living & Dining Rooms!



Kitchen features a gas range and an eat-in breakfast nook!



Large fence in backyard features a covered patio lawn and a sprinkler system.



1 car detached garage.



Partially finished basement has secondary living area along with a spare room which has a closet and a non-egress window.

3 minute walk to Washington Park.



5 minute walk to Cherry Creek Shopping Center.