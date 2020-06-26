4601 W 4th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Great 4 Bedroom Home Double master bedrooms * Remodeled open plan Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Updated Cherry Cabinets and Granite Counters * Dining Room with Bay Window * Breakfast bar for entertaining* Remodeled Bathrooms with Granite Counters and Tile Floors * Newer Roof and Gutters * Newer Hot Water Heater * Large Garden Space in Yard * Utility Shed Offers Extra Storage

*Two large Master bedrooms plus 2 other rooms *Only a Few Blocks Away From 6th Ave * To Pepsi Center is 8 Minutes * Quick 2.5 Mile Drive to Sloans Lake. Beat the traffic for a skiing or hiking trip up 6th ave.