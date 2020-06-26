Great 4 Bedroom Home Double master bedrooms * Remodeled open plan Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Updated Cherry Cabinets and Granite Counters * Dining Room with Bay Window * Breakfast bar for entertaining* Remodeled Bathrooms with Granite Counters and Tile Floors * Newer Roof and Gutters * Newer Hot Water Heater * Large Garden Space in Yard * Utility Shed Offers Extra Storage *Two large Master bedrooms plus 2 other rooms *Only a Few Blocks Away From 6th Ave * To Pepsi Center is 8 Minutes * Quick 2.5 Mile Drive to Sloans Lake. Beat the traffic for a skiing or hiking trip up 6th ave.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4601 W 4th Ave have any available units?
4601 W 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 W 4th Ave have?
Some of 4601 W 4th Ave's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 W 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4601 W 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.