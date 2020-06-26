All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

4601 W 4th Ave

4601 W 4th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4601 W 4th Ave, Denver, CO 80204
Barnum West

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great 4 Bedroom Home Double master bedrooms * Remodeled open plan Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Updated Cherry Cabinets and Granite Counters * Dining Room with Bay Window * Breakfast bar for entertaining* Remodeled Bathrooms with Granite Counters and Tile Floors * Newer Roof and Gutters * Newer Hot Water Heater * Large Garden Space in Yard * Utility Shed Offers Extra Storage
*Two large Master bedrooms plus 2 other rooms *Only a Few Blocks Away From 6th Ave * To Pepsi Center is 8 Minutes * Quick 2.5 Mile Drive to Sloans Lake. Beat the traffic for a skiing or hiking trip up 6th ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 W 4th Ave have any available units?
4601 W 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 W 4th Ave have?
Some of 4601 W 4th Ave's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 W 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4601 W 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 W 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4601 W 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4601 W 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 4601 W 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4601 W 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 W 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 W 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 4601 W 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4601 W 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4601 W 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 W 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 W 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
