Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

460 W 4th Ave

460 West 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

460 West 4th Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed/1.5 bath home is located in the desirable and happening Baker neighborhood and available for move in May 6th, 2019.
Step inside to the spacious living room with large windows to enjoy the natural light. The kitchen was just recently renovated with granite countertops, large cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a convenient dining area/breakfast nook and a hallway with linen closet and 1/2 bath. Off the back of the kitchen is the large, fenced in, lovely flagstone private patio perfect for entertaining and locking storage shed.

Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms separated by the renovated full bathroom. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and remote-controlled ceiling fan. The other 2 bedrooms have large windows as well as ceiling fans.

Great location in historic Baker, just blocks to all the SoBo restaurants, bars and shops, and a quick walk to Denver Health. Easy access to downtown, I-25 and light rail. Street parking and 1 reserved off-street spot in alleyway.

Don't sweat it during the warm months - the home has been updated with Central heating and air conditioning. The basement is unfinished and offers plenty of storage and washer/dryer are included.

*Tenant responsible for gas, electric, cable/internet.
*Trash, recycling & water provided.
*Pet considered with approved application, $350 refundable deposit pet and monthly pet fee.
Front landscaping will be responsibility of professional crew.

For showings, please call/email Dillon - 303.332.4529 dillon@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 W 4th Ave have any available units?
460 W 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 W 4th Ave have?
Some of 460 W 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 W 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
460 W 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 W 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 W 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 460 W 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 460 W 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 460 W 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 W 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 W 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 460 W 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 460 W 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 460 W 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 460 W 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 W 4th Ave has units with dishwashers.
