460 W 4th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bed/1.5 bath home is located in the desirable and happening Baker neighborhood and available for move in May 6th, 2019.

Step inside to the spacious living room with large windows to enjoy the natural light. The kitchen was just recently renovated with granite countertops, large cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a convenient dining area/breakfast nook and a hallway with linen closet and 1/2 bath. Off the back of the kitchen is the large, fenced in, lovely flagstone private patio perfect for entertaining and locking storage shed.



Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms separated by the renovated full bathroom. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and remote-controlled ceiling fan. The other 2 bedrooms have large windows as well as ceiling fans.



Great location in historic Baker, just blocks to all the SoBo restaurants, bars and shops, and a quick walk to Denver Health. Easy access to downtown, I-25 and light rail. Street parking and 1 reserved off-street spot in alleyway.



Don't sweat it during the warm months - the home has been updated with Central heating and air conditioning. The basement is unfinished and offers plenty of storage and washer/dryer are included.



*Tenant responsible for gas, electric, cable/internet.

*Trash, recycling & water provided.

*Pet considered with approved application, $350 refundable deposit pet and monthly pet fee.

Front landscaping will be responsibility of professional crew.



For showings, please call/email Dillon - 303.332.4529 dillon@newagere.com



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.