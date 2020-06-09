All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4524 W. 11th Avenue

4524 West 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4524 West 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Location, location, location! Please view our video tour of this Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath front half of duplex here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAcY_FioEZU Enter to your light and bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting, newer finishes & traditional style! Stunning hardwood floors in the living room and hallway, carpeted bedrooms and gorgeous tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Slab granite counter tops & 42" maple cabinets and all stainless steel appliances in your kitchen. 2 off street parking spots off the alley, private fenced side yard, central air conditioning. Conveniently located near the trails of Lakewood Gulch, to the West you have mountain views and to the East views of Downtown Denver, close proximity to Sloan's Lake, easy access to light rail and 6th Ave make for a convenient commute to Downtown. Owner pays water, sewer & trash. 1 pet negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $25 month pet (over 1 year in age). Please contact Level Up Property Management, stephanie@leveluprent.com, 720-787-9095.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 W. 11th Avenue have any available units?
4524 W. 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 W. 11th Avenue have?
Some of 4524 W. 11th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 W. 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4524 W. 11th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 W. 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4524 W. 11th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4524 W. 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4524 W. 11th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4524 W. 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 W. 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 W. 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4524 W. 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4524 W. 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4524 W. 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 W. 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 W. 11th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
