4524 W. 11th Avenue

Location, location, location! Please view our video tour of this Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath front half of duplex here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAcY_FioEZU Enter to your light and bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting, newer finishes & traditional style! Stunning hardwood floors in the living room and hallway, carpeted bedrooms and gorgeous tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Slab granite counter tops & 42" maple cabinets and all stainless steel appliances in your kitchen. 2 off street parking spots off the alley, private fenced side yard, central air conditioning. Conveniently located near the trails of Lakewood Gulch, to the West you have mountain views and to the East views of Downtown Denver, close proximity to Sloan's Lake, easy access to light rail and 6th Ave make for a convenient commute to Downtown. Owner pays water, sewer & trash. 1 pet negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $25 month pet (over 1 year in age). Please contact Level Up Property Management, stephanie@leveluprent.com, 720-787-9095.