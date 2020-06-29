4490 Decatur Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7a3745043 ---- Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home with finished basement in Sunnyside Denver. Inside features include, wood floors, high ceilings, large windows providing lots of lights, updated appliances, large finished basements, large private yard to enjoy, all major appliances included, washer and dryer included, central air, 2 car garage. Dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Detached Garage Finished Basement Private Yard