Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:22 PM

4490 Decatur Street

4490 Decatur Street
Location

4490 Decatur Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7a3745043 ---- Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home with finished basement in Sunnyside Denver. Inside features include, wood floors, high ceilings, large windows providing lots of lights, updated appliances, large finished basements, large private yard to enjoy, all major appliances included, washer and dryer included, central air, 2 car garage. Dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Detached Garage Finished Basement Private Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4490 Decatur Street have any available units?
4490 Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4490 Decatur Street have?
Some of 4490 Decatur Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4490 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
4490 Decatur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4490 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4490 Decatur Street is pet friendly.
Does 4490 Decatur Street offer parking?
Yes, 4490 Decatur Street offers parking.
Does 4490 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4490 Decatur Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4490 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 4490 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 4490 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 4490 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4490 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4490 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.

