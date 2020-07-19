4485 Zenobia Street

Amenities
Charming home - blocks to Tennyson! - Property Id: 35962
Cute 2BD, 1BA home with porch and fenced yard. Perfect for a dog lover - doggie door, two blocks from Berkeley lake and the dog park! Enjoy all that Tennyson street has to offer, from Hops and Pie to the Oriental Theater! Fantastic restaurants and bars within walking distance.
Rent: $2,000
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: On street
Year built: 1920
Neighborhood: Berkeley
Water, sewer and garbage included in monthly rent
Dogs allowed - one time pet fee required
Washer and dryer hook-ups
No smoking in the home
Credit, background and eviction check required
Refundable security deposit required equal to one month rent
