All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4485 Zenobia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4485 Zenobia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4485 Zenobia Street

4485 Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4485 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Charming home - blocks to Tennyson! - Property Id: 35962

Cute 2BD, 1BA home with porch and fenced yard. Perfect for a dog lover - doggie door, two blocks from Berkeley lake and the dog park! Enjoy all that Tennyson street has to offer, from Hops and Pie to the Oriental Theater! Fantastic restaurants and bars within walking distance.

Rent: $2,000
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: On street
Year built: 1920
Neighborhood: Berkeley

Water, sewer and garbage included in monthly rent
Dogs allowed - one time pet fee required
Washer and dryer hook-ups
No smoking in the home
Credit, background and eviction check required
Refundable security deposit required equal to one month rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35962
Property Id 35962

(RLNE4698639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4485 Zenobia Street have any available units?
4485 Zenobia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4485 Zenobia Street have?
Some of 4485 Zenobia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4485 Zenobia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4485 Zenobia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4485 Zenobia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4485 Zenobia Street is pet friendly.
Does 4485 Zenobia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4485 Zenobia Street offers parking.
Does 4485 Zenobia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4485 Zenobia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4485 Zenobia Street have a pool?
No, 4485 Zenobia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4485 Zenobia Street have accessible units?
No, 4485 Zenobia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4485 Zenobia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4485 Zenobia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University