448 E 19th Ave D309

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room 24hr concierge gym parking bike storage garage package receiving yoga

Eco-Friendly Upscale One Bedroom - North Cap Hill - Property Id: 236906



A5 is one of 12 unique floor plan and size options for one bedroom apartments in this Eco-conscious high-rise! 1 City Block provides a 24/7 Concierge service, full-service package receiving, Heated bicycle storage, business center, conference room (coming soon!), covered or reserved garage parking, yoga studio with free resident classes, and SO much more!



Sustainable living and modern finishes in the heart uptown Denver. LEED-certified apartments (Cheaper Utilities!) with modern layouts featuring quartz countertops and beautiful, vinyl flooring, with plushly carpeted bedrooms. The walk-in closets and USB compatible outlets add contemporary convenience, while the floor-to-ceiling windows let in ample, natural light.



Interior Amenities: (* Select Units)

Full-Size Washer/Dryer

Stainless Steel, Energy Star Appliances

Wood Plank Style Flooring

Quartz Countertops

Patio/Balcony* (Select Units)

Arched Windows*

12 Ft Ceilings, Floor to Ceiling Windows*

