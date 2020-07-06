All apartments in Denver
Location

448 East 19th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
yoga
Eco-Friendly Upscale One Bedroom - North Cap Hill - Property Id: 236906

A5 is one of 12 unique floor plan and size options for one bedroom apartments in this Eco-conscious high-rise! 1 City Block provides a 24/7 Concierge service, full-service package receiving, Heated bicycle storage, business center, conference room (coming soon!), covered or reserved garage parking, yoga studio with free resident classes, and SO much more!

Sustainable living and modern finishes in the heart uptown Denver. LEED-certified apartments (Cheaper Utilities!) with modern layouts featuring quartz countertops and beautiful, vinyl flooring, with plushly carpeted bedrooms. The walk-in closets and USB compatible outlets add contemporary convenience, while the floor-to-ceiling windows let in ample, natural light.

Interior Amenities: (* Select Units)
Full-Size Washer/Dryer
Stainless Steel, Energy Star Appliances
Wood Plank Style Flooring
Quartz Countertops
Patio/Balcony* (Select Units)
Arched Windows*
12 Ft Ceilings, Floor to Ceiling Windows*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236906
Property Id 236906

(RLNE5713792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 E 19th Ave D309 have any available units?
448 E 19th Ave D309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 E 19th Ave D309 have?
Some of 448 E 19th Ave D309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 E 19th Ave D309 currently offering any rent specials?
448 E 19th Ave D309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 E 19th Ave D309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 E 19th Ave D309 is pet friendly.
Does 448 E 19th Ave D309 offer parking?
Yes, 448 E 19th Ave D309 offers parking.
Does 448 E 19th Ave D309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 E 19th Ave D309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 E 19th Ave D309 have a pool?
No, 448 E 19th Ave D309 does not have a pool.
Does 448 E 19th Ave D309 have accessible units?
No, 448 E 19th Ave D309 does not have accessible units.
Does 448 E 19th Ave D309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 E 19th Ave D309 has units with dishwashers.

