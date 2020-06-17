4467 Winona Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Short Term Lease, Excellent Location - This property is set to be gutted and remodeled in 6-8 months. Looking for short term renters for a 6 month lease and then month to month afterwards. The house is outdated but you simply can not beat the size and price in this location. Perfect for 4 or 5 roommates who want to pay under $500 to live a few blocks off Tennyson St and a little over a block from Berkeley Lake Park. Huge back yard, will be great for spring/summer entertaining. One car garage and carport included. We will be putting new carpet throughout first floor (minus kitchen and bath) and having house professionally cleaned.



(RLNE4570384)