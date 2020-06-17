All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4467 Winona Court

4467 North Winona Court · No Longer Available
Location

4467 North Winona Court, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Short Term Lease, Excellent Location - This property is set to be gutted and remodeled in 6-8 months. Looking for short term renters for a 6 month lease and then month to month afterwards. The house is outdated but you simply can not beat the size and price in this location. Perfect for 4 or 5 roommates who want to pay under $500 to live a few blocks off Tennyson St and a little over a block from Berkeley Lake Park. Huge back yard, will be great for spring/summer entertaining. One car garage and carport included. We will be putting new carpet throughout first floor (minus kitchen and bath) and having house professionally cleaned.

(RLNE4570384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4467 Winona Court have any available units?
4467 Winona Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4467 Winona Court have?
Some of 4467 Winona Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4467 Winona Court currently offering any rent specials?
4467 Winona Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4467 Winona Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4467 Winona Court is pet friendly.
Does 4467 Winona Court offer parking?
Yes, 4467 Winona Court does offer parking.
Does 4467 Winona Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4467 Winona Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4467 Winona Court have a pool?
No, 4467 Winona Court does not have a pool.
Does 4467 Winona Court have accessible units?
No, 4467 Winona Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4467 Winona Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4467 Winona Court does not have units with dishwashers.
