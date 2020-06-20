All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4465 Warren Ave

4465 East Warren Avenue · (720) 715-8437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4465 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

LOCATION! Brand new construction in University Hills. Walk to numerous restaurants, bars, Evans light rail station, and other amenities. Quick Uber/Lyft or bike ride to DU. This unit is laid out extremely well and utilizes every inch of space to maximize efficiency, comfort, and livability. High end finishes are found throughout and sure to please the most discerning buyer. The panoramic views from the large rooftop deck are tough to beat! This one hits all the marks! Come check it out today! (photos may not represent specific unit that is available - 3 units in total available for rent)

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Dog Friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: A/C, 2 Car Attached Garage, Rooftop Deck, New Construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4465 Warren Ave have any available units?
4465 Warren Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4465 Warren Ave have?
Some of 4465 Warren Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4465 Warren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4465 Warren Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4465 Warren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4465 Warren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4465 Warren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4465 Warren Ave does offer parking.
Does 4465 Warren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4465 Warren Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4465 Warren Ave have a pool?
No, 4465 Warren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4465 Warren Ave have accessible units?
No, 4465 Warren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4465 Warren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4465 Warren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
