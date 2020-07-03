All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

445 E 19th Ave A9

445 East 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

445 East 19th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Eco-Friendly Living One Bedroom Uptown - Property Id: 145119

Looking for eco-friendly apartments in Denver? You will love One City Block, Uptown's premier living choice. At One City Block, we're committed to energy efficiency and environmental awareness. Make a positive impact on our delicate environment by choosing our luxury apartment community for rent in Denver. With LEED Silver certification, help reduce your carbon footprint with low flow water fixtures, onsite recycling, long lasting CFL and LED lighting, and glazed windows with abundant natural light.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145119
Property Id 145119

(RLNE5460465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 E 19th Ave A9 have any available units?
445 E 19th Ave A9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 E 19th Ave A9 have?
Some of 445 E 19th Ave A9's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 E 19th Ave A9 currently offering any rent specials?
445 E 19th Ave A9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 E 19th Ave A9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 E 19th Ave A9 is pet friendly.
Does 445 E 19th Ave A9 offer parking?
No, 445 E 19th Ave A9 does not offer parking.
Does 445 E 19th Ave A9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 E 19th Ave A9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 E 19th Ave A9 have a pool?
No, 445 E 19th Ave A9 does not have a pool.
Does 445 E 19th Ave A9 have accessible units?
No, 445 E 19th Ave A9 does not have accessible units.
Does 445 E 19th Ave A9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 E 19th Ave A9 has units with dishwashers.

