445 E 19th Ave A9

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Eco-Friendly Living One Bedroom Uptown - Property Id: 145119



Looking for eco-friendly apartments in Denver? You will love One City Block, Uptown's premier living choice. At One City Block, we're committed to energy efficiency and environmental awareness. Make a positive impact on our delicate environment by choosing our luxury apartment community for rent in Denver. With LEED Silver certification, help reduce your carbon footprint with low flow water fixtures, onsite recycling, long lasting CFL and LED lighting, and glazed windows with abundant natural light.

Property Id 145119



