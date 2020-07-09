4445 W 31st Avenue

Amenities

~COMING SOON~ Available Friday, 05/22/20 Ranch style home centrally located in the North Denver Highlands neighborhood. Property includes large living room with wood burning fireplace and great natural lighting. Formal dining area, kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher, pantry and plenty of cabinet and countertop space. 2 large bedrooms and a full main bathroom located on the main level. Basement has large family room or rec room. Laundry room with full sized washer and dryer and storage room. Nice private backyard with detached 1 car garage. Walking distance to 32nd and Lowell shops and restaurants, Sloans Lake and less than a 10 min. drive to get downtown. Great Property! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com