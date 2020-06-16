4443 Tennyson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage stainless steel coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

3D WALKTHROUGH: https://mpembed.com/show/?m=d5gFjZiP8Pu&mls=1&mdir=1&details=2&mdir=3



Large and open with dedicated living room and dining room! Amazing, custom finished town home in the heart of Tennyson Arts District. Tennyson Street features great coffee shops, restaurants, and specialty stores, all within walking distance. This new build features a Chef's Kitchen with a Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid appliances. Beautiful finishes include modern European Style cabinetry, Quart counter tops with a waterfall style island, glass tile back splash, and high end lighting. Open concept design and spacious living area boasts a gorgeous built in gas fireplace, with well designed entertainment integration, rustic real wood plank flooring, and contemporary railings. Modern sleek baths with quartz counter tops, modern fixtures and lighting. Incredible private rooftop deck with mountain view. Large two car garage and plenty of storage throughout! Home has been professionally cleaned and carpets steamed as of 4/1/2020. Call Sophisticated Properties for a private showing!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4443-tennyson-st-denver-co-80212-usa/ed816fc9-45f1-4497-b7d7-92c2e162aebc



(RLNE5571000)