Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

4443 Tennyson Street

4443 Tennyson Street · (505) 692-0206
Location

4443 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1756 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
3D WALKTHROUGH: https://mpembed.com/show/?m=d5gFjZiP8Pu&mls=1&mdir=1&details=2&mdir=3

Large and open with dedicated living room and dining room! Amazing, custom finished town home in the heart of Tennyson Arts District. Tennyson Street features great coffee shops, restaurants, and specialty stores, all within walking distance. This new build features a Chef's Kitchen with a Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid appliances. Beautiful finishes include modern European Style cabinetry, Quart counter tops with a waterfall style island, glass tile back splash, and high end lighting. Open concept design and spacious living area boasts a gorgeous built in gas fireplace, with well designed entertainment integration, rustic real wood plank flooring, and contemporary railings. Modern sleek baths with quartz counter tops, modern fixtures and lighting. Incredible private rooftop deck with mountain view. Large two car garage and plenty of storage throughout! Home has been professionally cleaned and carpets steamed as of 4/1/2020. Call Sophisticated Properties for a private showing!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4443-tennyson-st-denver-co-80212-usa/ed816fc9-45f1-4497-b7d7-92c2e162aebc

(RLNE5571000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 Tennyson Street have any available units?
4443 Tennyson Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4443 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 4443 Tennyson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4443 Tennyson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4443 Tennyson Street is pet friendly.
Does 4443 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 4443 Tennyson Street does offer parking.
Does 4443 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4443 Tennyson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 4443 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4443 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 4443 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4443 Tennyson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
