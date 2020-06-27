All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

444 N. Downing St.

444 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

444 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular 2BD, 1BA Duplex with Off-Street Parking and Private Outdoor Space. - Beautifully update 2 bedroom duplex home with so much character. Walk in to the spacious open concept, living room, kitchen and dining area. Live comfortably in one of the large rooms at the back of the home, which looks out to the manicured back yard. Additional storage can be found in the private garage. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $70 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE5036672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 N. Downing St. have any available units?
444 N. Downing St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 N. Downing St. have?
Some of 444 N. Downing St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 N. Downing St. currently offering any rent specials?
444 N. Downing St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 N. Downing St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 N. Downing St. is pet friendly.
Does 444 N. Downing St. offer parking?
Yes, 444 N. Downing St. offers parking.
Does 444 N. Downing St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 N. Downing St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 N. Downing St. have a pool?
No, 444 N. Downing St. does not have a pool.
Does 444 N. Downing St. have accessible units?
No, 444 N. Downing St. does not have accessible units.
Does 444 N. Downing St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 N. Downing St. has units with dishwashers.
