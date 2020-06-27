444 N. Downing St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spectacular 2BD, 1BA Duplex with Off-Street Parking and Private Outdoor Space. - Beautifully update 2 bedroom duplex home with so much character. Walk in to the spacious open concept, living room, kitchen and dining area. Live comfortably in one of the large rooms at the back of the home, which looks out to the manicured back yard. Additional storage can be found in the private garage. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*There is a $70 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.

*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



