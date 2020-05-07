Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym parking garage media room online portal

444 17th Street Unit 401 Available 06/25/20 Chic 1BD, 1BA Condo in the Heart of Downtown Denver - Live unexpected at the Midland Lofts. Built in 1925 by renowned architect Fisher & Fisher this was the home of the historic Midland Saving and Loan firm. Now converted into beautiful apartment homes. Located on the 4th floor, this home has it all. From the old world charm in the common areas, to modern luxury in the state of the art fitness center. Schedule a tour today at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*One small pet is negotiable.

*There is no parking spot with this unit. There are parking garage options nearby.

*There is a $100 utility fee paid with rent, which covers electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



