444 17th Street Unit 401
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

444 17th Street Unit 401

444 17th St · (720) 370-0406
Location

444 17th St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 444 17th Street Unit 401 · Avail. Jun 25

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
media room
online portal
444 17th Street Unit 401 Available 06/25/20 Chic 1BD, 1BA Condo in the Heart of Downtown Denver - Live unexpected at the Midland Lofts. Built in 1925 by renowned architect Fisher & Fisher this was the home of the historic Midland Saving and Loan firm. Now converted into beautiful apartment homes. Located on the 4th floor, this home has it all. From the old world charm in the common areas, to modern luxury in the state of the art fitness center. Schedule a tour today at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*One small pet is negotiable.
*There is no parking spot with this unit. There are parking garage options nearby.
*There is a $100 utility fee paid with rent, which covers electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4206601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 17th Street Unit 401 have any available units?
444 17th Street Unit 401 has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 17th Street Unit 401 have?
Some of 444 17th Street Unit 401's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 17th Street Unit 401 currently offering any rent specials?
444 17th Street Unit 401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 17th Street Unit 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 17th Street Unit 401 is pet friendly.
Does 444 17th Street Unit 401 offer parking?
Yes, 444 17th Street Unit 401 does offer parking.
Does 444 17th Street Unit 401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 17th Street Unit 401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 17th Street Unit 401 have a pool?
No, 444 17th Street Unit 401 does not have a pool.
Does 444 17th Street Unit 401 have accessible units?
No, 444 17th Street Unit 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 444 17th Street Unit 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 17th Street Unit 401 has units with dishwashers.
