Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

4409 Umatilla St

4409 Umatilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Umatilla Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
PRICED TO LEASE!! 2 BEDROOM TOP-FLOOR UNIT! GREAT SETUP!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY UPSTAIRS UNIT WITH PARKING AND A BALCONY!! Unbeatable Location! Wonderful remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath with tons of storage in Sunnyside! New flooring throughout, updated bathroom with decorative tile. 1 Block from Chaffee Park, and is the heart of all that Sunnyside has to offer and minutes from the center of LoHi. Easy access to I-70 and I-25! Comfortable open floor plan with so much to offer! Laundry in unit, covered parking! Less than 10-min bike right to light rail! Tenant pays all utilities (pays landlord $25/mo for water). One (1) Small dog (under 35 lbs) considered for $50/mo pet rent. Sorry, no cats. Available Immediately. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Umatilla St have any available units?
4409 Umatilla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Umatilla St have?
Some of 4409 Umatilla St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Umatilla St currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Umatilla St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Umatilla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Umatilla St is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Umatilla St offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Umatilla St offers parking.
Does 4409 Umatilla St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4409 Umatilla St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Umatilla St have a pool?
No, 4409 Umatilla St does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Umatilla St have accessible units?
No, 4409 Umatilla St does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Umatilla St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Umatilla St has units with dishwashers.

