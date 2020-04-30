4409 Umatilla St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

PRICED TO LEASE!! 2 BEDROOM TOP-FLOOR UNIT! GREAT SETUP!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY UPSTAIRS UNIT WITH PARKING AND A BALCONY!! Unbeatable Location! Wonderful remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath with tons of storage in Sunnyside! New flooring throughout, updated bathroom with decorative tile. 1 Block from Chaffee Park, and is the heart of all that Sunnyside has to offer and minutes from the center of LoHi. Easy access to I-70 and I-25! Comfortable open floor plan with so much to offer! Laundry in unit, covered parking! Less than 10-min bike right to light rail! Tenant pays all utilities (pays landlord $25/mo for water). One (1) Small dog (under 35 lbs) considered for $50/mo pet rent. Sorry, no cats. Available Immediately. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property.