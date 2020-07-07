4385 S Monaco St 4119

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub

DTC Two Bedroom with Electric Fireplace + Mantel - Property Id: 236579



B2B is a spacious and beautiful floor plan and size option, one of four available. This unit features a gorgeous electric fireplace and large wooden mantle. Enjoy separated bedrooms, each with private bathroom access and large, soaking tubs!



The beauty of life at Bell DTC: You've got a direct line from the Denver Tech Center to Downtown Denver with I-25 or the Light Rail at Belleview Station. Walking commute to any place in the heart of DTC. Near the Cherry Creek Reservoir. Just kick back and enjoy the mountain views from your own slice of paradise.



Year-Round Heated Pool

Spacious Dog Park + Wash

Fireplaces Available

Reserved Garage Parking

Generous balconies or Juliette Windows

Mountain views

Stunning granite countertops

Ceramic tile backsplashes in kitchen

Brushed nickel fixtures

Glass-top stoves

Stainless steel Energy Star appliances

Large 21 cubic feet refrigerators

Energy efficient, double pane windows

Wood-style flooring and lush carpeting in bedrooms

Front-load washers/dryers

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236579

Property Id 236579



(RLNE5726583)