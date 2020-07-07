All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

4385 S Monaco St 4119

4385 South Monaco Street · No Longer Available
Location

4385 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
DTC Two Bedroom with Electric Fireplace + Mantel - Property Id: 236579

B2B is a spacious and beautiful floor plan and size option, one of four available. This unit features a gorgeous electric fireplace and large wooden mantle. Enjoy separated bedrooms, each with private bathroom access and large, soaking tubs!

The beauty of life at Bell DTC: You've got a direct line from the Denver Tech Center to Downtown Denver with I-25 or the Light Rail at Belleview Station. Walking commute to any place in the heart of DTC. Near the Cherry Creek Reservoir. Just kick back and enjoy the mountain views from your own slice of paradise.

Year-Round Heated Pool
Spacious Dog Park + Wash
Fireplaces Available
Reserved Garage Parking
Generous balconies or Juliette Windows
Mountain views
Stunning granite countertops
Ceramic tile backsplashes in kitchen
Brushed nickel fixtures
Glass-top stoves
Stainless steel Energy Star appliances
Large 21 cubic feet refrigerators
Energy efficient, double pane windows
Wood-style flooring and lush carpeting in bedrooms
Front-load washers/dryers
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236579
Property Id 236579

(RLNE5726583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4385 S Monaco St 4119 have any available units?
4385 S Monaco St 4119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4385 S Monaco St 4119 have?
Some of 4385 S Monaco St 4119's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4385 S Monaco St 4119 currently offering any rent specials?
4385 S Monaco St 4119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 S Monaco St 4119 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4385 S Monaco St 4119 is pet friendly.
Does 4385 S Monaco St 4119 offer parking?
Yes, 4385 S Monaco St 4119 offers parking.
Does 4385 S Monaco St 4119 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4385 S Monaco St 4119 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 S Monaco St 4119 have a pool?
Yes, 4385 S Monaco St 4119 has a pool.
Does 4385 S Monaco St 4119 have accessible units?
No, 4385 S Monaco St 4119 does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 S Monaco St 4119 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4385 S Monaco St 4119 has units with dishwashers.

