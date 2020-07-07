4385 S Monaco St 4119

Amenities
DTC Two Bedroom with Electric Fireplace + Mantel - Property Id: 236579
B2B is a spacious and beautiful floor plan and size option, one of four available. This unit features a gorgeous electric fireplace and large wooden mantle. Enjoy separated bedrooms, each with private bathroom access and large, soaking tubs!
The beauty of life at Bell DTC: You've got a direct line from the Denver Tech Center to Downtown Denver with I-25 or the Light Rail at Belleview Station. Walking commute to any place in the heart of DTC. Near the Cherry Creek Reservoir. Just kick back and enjoy the mountain views from your own slice of paradise.
Year-Round Heated Pool
Spacious Dog Park + Wash
Fireplaces Available
Reserved Garage Parking
Generous balconies or Juliette Windows
Mountain views
Stunning granite countertops
Ceramic tile backsplashes in kitchen
Brushed nickel fixtures
Glass-top stoves
Stainless steel Energy Star appliances
Large 21 cubic feet refrigerators
Energy efficient, double pane windows
Wood-style flooring and lush carpeting in bedrooms
Front-load washers/dryers
