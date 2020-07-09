Amenities

437 S. Logan St Available 07/01/20 Updated Wash Park Home w/2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - You can't beat the location of this adorable Wash Park home! Walking distance from tons of shopping and dining on South Broadway and right outside the heart of downtown Denver.



Walk in to a spacious open concept with high ceilings and fall in love with walls of natural stone tile! The updated kitchen features granite counter-tops with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll rest easy in the master bedroom and feel like you are at the spa in the updated 5-piece master bath, featuring double vanity with vessel sinks and more floor-to-ceiling natural stone tile. Downstairs you'll be right at home in the cozy family room, where you'll also find 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry with full size washer and dryer! There's always parking in the detached 2-car garage and room for entertaining in the backyard. This one won't last long so schedule your showing today.



