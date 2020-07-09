All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 437 S. Logan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
437 S. Logan St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

437 S. Logan St

437 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

437 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
437 S. Logan St Available 07/01/20 Updated Wash Park Home w/2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - You can't beat the location of this adorable Wash Park home! Walking distance from tons of shopping and dining on South Broadway and right outside the heart of downtown Denver.

Walk in to a spacious open concept with high ceilings and fall in love with walls of natural stone tile! The updated kitchen features granite counter-tops with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll rest easy in the master bedroom and feel like you are at the spa in the updated 5-piece master bath, featuring double vanity with vessel sinks and more floor-to-ceiling natural stone tile. Downstairs you'll be right at home in the cozy family room, where you'll also find 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry with full size washer and dryer! There's always parking in the detached 2-car garage and room for entertaining in the backyard. This one won't last long so schedule your showing today.

(RLNE4098202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 S. Logan St have any available units?
437 S. Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 S. Logan St have?
Some of 437 S. Logan St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 S. Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
437 S. Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 S. Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 S. Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 437 S. Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 437 S. Logan St offers parking.
Does 437 S. Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 S. Logan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 S. Logan St have a pool?
No, 437 S. Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 437 S. Logan St have accessible units?
No, 437 S. Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 437 S. Logan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 S. Logan St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University