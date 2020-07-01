4350 E Utah Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Delightfully Urban: Brilliantly renovated top to bottom, you can have it all in this five bedroom, two bathroom gem of a home. The spacious home includes a large, fully finished basement, bright kitchen, detached two car garage, lovely back patio and yard. Located in the diverse Virginia Village, you’ll be close to everything: Schools, universities, shopping, dining, parks, public transport, and more. Don’t wait to seize this opportunity that provides all the traditional aspects of home without sacrificing city convenience and modern living.



$2900/month. Security deposit is same as rent. A well behaved, small dog may be considered. Pet deposit is $300. Utilities not included.