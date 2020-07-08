All apartments in Denver
4305 Kalamath Street

Location

4305 Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This property was built in 2018 and has so many extras it will be hard to list them all! As you enter, you will love the modern feel of the unit. The chef style kitchen features stunning countertops, all stainless steel appliances and a spacious pantry. Upstairs at the first landing, you will find two nicely sized bedrooms as well as two full bathrooms (one of the bathrooms is a 3/4 bathroom, shower only, no tub). Continue up the stairs to the third landing, and you will be amazed by the HUGE rooftop deck! There is also a non-conforming 3rd bedroom (no closet) that could be used as an office and full bathroom on this level as well. This unit includes a washer and dryer and a 1 car detached garage and is walking distance to Huckleberry Roasters, Denver Beer Co. and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Kalamath Street have any available units?
4305 Kalamath Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 Kalamath Street have?
Some of 4305 Kalamath Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Kalamath Street currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Kalamath Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Kalamath Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4305 Kalamath Street is pet friendly.
Does 4305 Kalamath Street offer parking?
Yes, 4305 Kalamath Street offers parking.
Does 4305 Kalamath Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4305 Kalamath Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Kalamath Street have a pool?
No, 4305 Kalamath Street does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Kalamath Street have accessible units?
No, 4305 Kalamath Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Kalamath Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 Kalamath Street has units with dishwashers.

