4305 Kalamath Street

This property was built in 2018 and has so many extras it will be hard to list them all! As you enter, you will love the modern feel of the unit. The chef style kitchen features stunning countertops, all stainless steel appliances and a spacious pantry. Upstairs at the first landing, you will find two nicely sized bedrooms as well as two full bathrooms (one of the bathrooms is a 3/4 bathroom, shower only, no tub). Continue up the stairs to the third landing, and you will be amazed by the HUGE rooftop deck! There is also a non-conforming 3rd bedroom (no closet) that could be used as an office and full bathroom on this level as well. This unit includes a washer and dryer and a 1 car detached garage and is walking distance to Huckleberry Roasters, Denver Beer Co. and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com