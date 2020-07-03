All apartments in Denver
43 Sherman St.
43 Sherman St.

43 N Sherman St · No Longer Available
Location

43 N Sherman St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3030b9d0bc ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 This is a beautiful STUDIO apartment near the Baker neighborhood. Tons of natural lighting! Hardwood Floors! Vintage charm! Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, shopping and more! 43 Sherman 12-Month Lease $875 Monthly Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee: covers use of water, trash, gas, sewage, and heat TENANT billed independently for metered electricity use through Xcel Energy $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) OR $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Sherman St. have any available units?
43 Sherman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Sherman St. have?
Some of 43 Sherman St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Sherman St. currently offering any rent specials?
43 Sherman St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Sherman St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Sherman St. is pet friendly.
Does 43 Sherman St. offer parking?
No, 43 Sherman St. does not offer parking.
Does 43 Sherman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Sherman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Sherman St. have a pool?
No, 43 Sherman St. does not have a pool.
Does 43 Sherman St. have accessible units?
No, 43 Sherman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Sherman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Sherman St. does not have units with dishwashers.

