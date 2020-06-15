43 S Ogden Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Top Floor Apartment in 4 Plex. Located just South of the intersection of Ellsworth and Ogden Nearby restaurants include S Broadway shops, as well as Carmine's , Café Europa, The Spot. Denver Bicycle Sharing kiosk within a 10th of a mile of building. Nearby parks include Washington Park, and the Hungarian Freedom Park. Gas stove, detached one car garage with storage.
Virtual Tour http://youtu.be/YBHAdrxWnLA
Additional Photos https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/588835789
2 Bed - 1 Bath
Size: 800
Year built: 1953
Mid century 4 Unit apartment building with lots of charm. Shared patio on east and west sides of building, laundry, off street parking, Forced air heat, water included in lease.