Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

43 S Ogden Street

43 South Ogden Street · (303) 532-4862
Location

43 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Top Floor Apartment in 4 Plex. Located just South of the intersection of Ellsworth and Ogden Nearby restaurants include S Broadway shops, as well as Carmine's , Café Europa, The Spot. Denver Bicycle Sharing kiosk within a 10th of a mile of building. Nearby parks include Washington Park, and the Hungarian Freedom Park. Gas stove, detached one car garage with storage.

Virtual Tour http://youtu.be/YBHAdrxWnLA

Additional Photos https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/588835789

2 Bed - 1 Bath

Size: 800

Year built: 1953
Mid century 4 Unit apartment building with lots of charm. Shared patio on east and west sides of building, laundry, off street parking, Forced air heat, water included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 S Ogden Street have any available units?
43 S Ogden Street has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 S Ogden Street have?
Some of 43 S Ogden Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 S Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 S Ogden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 S Ogden Street pet-friendly?
No, 43 S Ogden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 43 S Ogden Street offer parking?
Yes, 43 S Ogden Street does offer parking.
Does 43 S Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 S Ogden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 S Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 43 S Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 S Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 43 S Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 S Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 S Ogden Street has units with dishwashers.
