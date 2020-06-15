43 S Ogden Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Top Floor Apartment in 4 Plex. Located just South of the intersection of Ellsworth and Ogden Nearby restaurants include S Broadway shops, as well as Carmine's , Café Europa, The Spot. Denver Bicycle Sharing kiosk within a 10th of a mile of building. Nearby parks include Washington Park, and the Hungarian Freedom Park. Gas stove, detached one car garage with storage.



Virtual Tour http://youtu.be/YBHAdrxWnLA



Additional Photos https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/588835789



2 Bed - 1 Bath



Size: 800



Year built: 1953

Mid century 4 Unit apartment building with lots of charm. Shared patio on east and west sides of building, laundry, off street parking, Forced air heat, water included in lease.