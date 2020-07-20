Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4244 Quitman Street Available 06/05/19 Cozy 1 Bed House in SunnySide!!! - This character-filled house is ready to call home! Perfectly located just a few blocks from the fun filled Tennyson Strip, parks and Lakeside!! One good sized bedroom and full bath, additional office space and spacious kitchen. Washer/Dryer included, storage space in basement and HUGE backyard for plenty of outdoor entertaining!! Tennyson is packed with shops restaurants and all things fun including farmer's markets and art festivals. This one won't last long!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/renals



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider.



(RLNE4868713)