Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

4244 Quitman Street

4244 Quitman St · No Longer Available
Location

4244 Quitman St, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4244 Quitman Street Available 06/05/19 Cozy 1 Bed House in SunnySide!!! - This character-filled house is ready to call home! Perfectly located just a few blocks from the fun filled Tennyson Strip, parks and Lakeside!! One good sized bedroom and full bath, additional office space and spacious kitchen. Washer/Dryer included, storage space in basement and HUGE backyard for plenty of outdoor entertaining!! Tennyson is packed with shops restaurants and all things fun including farmer's markets and art festivals. This one won't last long!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/renals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider.

(RLNE4868713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 Quitman Street have any available units?
4244 Quitman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4244 Quitman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4244 Quitman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 Quitman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4244 Quitman Street is pet friendly.
Does 4244 Quitman Street offer parking?
No, 4244 Quitman Street does not offer parking.
Does 4244 Quitman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4244 Quitman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 Quitman Street have a pool?
No, 4244 Quitman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4244 Quitman Street have accessible units?
No, 4244 Quitman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 Quitman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4244 Quitman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4244 Quitman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4244 Quitman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
