4240 Osage Street

Take a look at this new townhome that offers both space and style in the Sunnyside neighborhood. This unit was just completed two years ago.

Enjoy the open kitchen, giant wood clad patio doors, windows that go to the floor, and not one but two roof top decks. The finishes in this 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome were tastefully chosen including stainless steel appliances, glass tile accents, hardwoods floors throughout the entire space, gas range and fireplace, and a ground level large windowed office space.



You will not be disappointed in this excellent new build. Sunnyside is a hot neighborhood and offers a great neighborhood feel but minutes to the walkable shopping and dining districts in LOHI, Berkley, and the Highlands. It is also just minutes from downtown Denver with easy access to I-70 and I-25.