All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4240 Osage Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4240 Osage Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

4240 Osage Street

4240 Osage Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4240 Osage Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take a look at this new townhome that offers both space and style in the Sunnyside neighborhood. This unit was just completed two years ago.
Enjoy the open kitchen, giant wood clad patio doors, windows that go to the floor, and not one but two roof top decks. The finishes in this 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome were tastefully chosen including stainless steel appliances, glass tile accents, hardwoods floors throughout the entire space, gas range and fireplace, and a ground level large windowed office space.

Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 for more information or to schedule a showing. You may also submit an application on our website jmrealty.managebuilding.com. No pets please.

Thank you for your interest and I look forward to working with you.
You will not be disappointed in this excellent new build. Sunnyside is a hot neighborhood and offers a great neighborhood feel but minutes to the walkable shopping and dining districts in LOHI, Berkley, and the Highlands. It is also just minutes from downtown Denver with easy access to I-70 and I-25.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Osage Street have any available units?
4240 Osage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 Osage Street have?
Some of 4240 Osage Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Osage Street currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Osage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Osage Street pet-friendly?
No, 4240 Osage Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4240 Osage Street offer parking?
Yes, 4240 Osage Street offers parking.
Does 4240 Osage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 Osage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Osage Street have a pool?
No, 4240 Osage Street does not have a pool.
Does 4240 Osage Street have accessible units?
No, 4240 Osage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Osage Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 Osage Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University