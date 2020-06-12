4236 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

*** THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN LEASED ***



Gorgeous, Modern Townhome in Desirable Highlands Location!



AVAILABILITY DATE: September 13, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 permitted with size and breed approval



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in the desirable West Highlands Neighborhood

* 2 bedrooms plus office space

* Large private roof top patio

* Huge luxury master bathroom

* Detached 2 car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water

YARD: Private fenced yard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



