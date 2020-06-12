All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4236 Lowell Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4236 Lowell Boulevard
Last updated August 15 2019 at 6:06 PM

4236 Lowell Boulevard

4236 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4236 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN LEASED ***

Gorgeous, Modern Townhome in Desirable Highlands Location!

AVAILABILITY DATE: September 13, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 permitted with size and breed approval

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the desirable West Highlands Neighborhood
* 2 bedrooms plus office space
* Large private roof top patio
* Huge luxury master bathroom
* Detached 2 car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water
YARD: Private fenced yard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
4236 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 4236 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Lowell Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 Lowell Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Lowell Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4236 Lowell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4236 Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4236 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 Lowell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University