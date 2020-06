Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in Denver! This home comes with a fully upgraded kitchen (including stainless steel appliances), stone counter tops, real hardwood floors, in unit washer/dryer, a small fenced in back yard, and so much more! This amazing quality home will not last long in today's market. Call today to set up a showing ASAP!!!!



(RLNE5127826)