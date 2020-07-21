419 South Kearney Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Spacious Washington/Virginia Vale Custom

5 Beds 4 baths, Yard Maintenance Included!



Have you been searching for large spaces, newer construction and ample storage? With 5 bedrooms plus an office and full basement, this is the home you have been waiting for! Across the street from the highly regarded Rodef Shalom preschool/daycare and steps away from Crestmoor park, 419 South Kearney is in the middle of Denver with easy access to downtown and to DTC. This home is truly special for those needing lots of space and storage in a wonderful central location.



The first floor boasts an open layout featuring a large formal dining room with butler pantry, a spacious family room with fireplace, hardwood floors and a gourmet kitchen with GE Profile appliances and stunning custom cabinetry! In addition, you will find a private office upon entry and the mudroom offers an abundance of storage space with a bath and access to the oversize 2 car garage. French doors in the living room provide ample sunlight and direct access to your serene, private yard perfect for entertaining or playing in the sun.



The upstairs features 3 bedrooms, including the spacious master with a private balcony looking west to the mountains. The master bath offers his and hers sinks anchored with a deep spa soaking tub and a walk-in closet boasting custom closet organizers. 2 secondary bedrooms are large, as expected with newer construction, and share a bathroom with extra counter space and full bath/shower. The walk-in laundry room is conveniently located between the bedrooms with plenty of storage in the custom cabinets.



The basement offers extraordinary living space with a secondary living room and a playroom/exercise nook. There are 2 bedrooms in the basement, one currently used as an office but could easily be used as a homework room, crafting space or a 5th bedroom. A downstairs en-suite is configured as a second master with an enormous bedroom and a full bathroom.



