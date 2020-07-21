All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 9 2019

419 South Kearney Street

419 South Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

419 South Kearney Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious Washington/Virginia Vale Custom
5 Beds 4 baths, Yard Maintenance Included!

Have you been searching for large spaces, newer construction and ample storage? With 5 bedrooms plus an office and full basement, this is the home you have been waiting for! Across the street from the highly regarded Rodef Shalom preschool/daycare and steps away from Crestmoor park, 419 South Kearney is in the middle of Denver with easy access to downtown and to DTC. This home is truly special for those needing lots of space and storage in a wonderful central location.

The first floor boasts an open layout featuring a large formal dining room with butler pantry, a spacious family room with fireplace, hardwood floors and a gourmet kitchen with GE Profile appliances and stunning custom cabinetry! In addition, you will find a private office upon entry and the mudroom offers an abundance of storage space with a bath and access to the oversize 2 car garage. French doors in the living room provide ample sunlight and direct access to your serene, private yard perfect for entertaining or playing in the sun.

The upstairs features 3 bedrooms, including the spacious master with a private balcony looking west to the mountains. The master bath offers his and hers sinks anchored with a deep spa soaking tub and a walk-in closet boasting custom closet organizers. 2 secondary bedrooms are large, as expected with newer construction, and share a bathroom with extra counter space and full bath/shower. The walk-in laundry room is conveniently located between the bedrooms with plenty of storage in the custom cabinets.

The basement offers extraordinary living space with a secondary living room and a playroom/exercise nook. There are 2 bedrooms in the basement, one currently used as an office but could easily be used as a homework room, crafting space or a 5th bedroom. A downstairs en-suite is configured as a second master with an enormous bedroom and a full bathroom.

Public schools

(RLNE5130953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 South Kearney Street have any available units?
419 South Kearney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 South Kearney Street have?
Some of 419 South Kearney Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 South Kearney Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 South Kearney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 South Kearney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 South Kearney Street is pet friendly.
Does 419 South Kearney Street offer parking?
Yes, 419 South Kearney Street offers parking.
Does 419 South Kearney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 South Kearney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 South Kearney Street have a pool?
No, 419 South Kearney Street does not have a pool.
Does 419 South Kearney Street have accessible units?
No, 419 South Kearney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 419 South Kearney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 South Kearney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
