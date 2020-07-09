4163 Malta St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Stepping into this 3 bed and 3 bath home you get a very cozy and welcoming feeling. The way the living room, fireplace, dining area, and kitchen all connect give you a very unique open concept with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Upstairs features a newly remodeled bathroom, beautiful master bedroom, and a spacious loft to setup an office, lounge area, or whatever you want! Backyard has a nice big patio and great gardening potential. Located 15 minutes from Denver International Airport. New paint outside as of 2018 and brand new paint inside as of November 2019. Walking distance to the local elementary school and park, and 1.5 miles from Green Valley Ranch Golf Club