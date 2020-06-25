416 S Ogden St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful historic Washington Park home. Updated through out. Master suite on second level with huge closets, master bath, and a private balcony, plus one more bedroom, a bonus room and full bathroom. On the main level there is another bedroom and full bath. Kitchen is spacious and features heated tile floors. Large dinning room and living room with fireplace. In basement there is a large living area, laundry room, and plenty of storage. Beautiful backyard oasis compliments this great home! Detached 2 car garage. For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com