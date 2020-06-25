All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:43 AM

416 S Ogden St

416 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

416 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful historic Washington Park home. Updated through out. Master suite on second level with huge closets, master bath, and a private balcony, plus one more bedroom, a bonus room and full bathroom. On the main level there is another bedroom and full bath. Kitchen is spacious and features heated tile floors. Large dinning room and living room with fireplace. In basement there is a large living area, laundry room, and plenty of storage. Beautiful backyard oasis compliments this great home! Detached 2 car garage. For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 S Ogden St have any available units?
416 S Ogden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 S Ogden St have?
Some of 416 S Ogden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 S Ogden St currently offering any rent specials?
416 S Ogden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 S Ogden St pet-friendly?
No, 416 S Ogden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 416 S Ogden St offer parking?
Yes, 416 S Ogden St offers parking.
Does 416 S Ogden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 S Ogden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 S Ogden St have a pool?
No, 416 S Ogden St does not have a pool.
Does 416 S Ogden St have accessible units?
No, 416 S Ogden St does not have accessible units.
Does 416 S Ogden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 S Ogden St has units with dishwashers.
