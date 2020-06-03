All apartments in Denver
4131 Vallejo St
4131 Vallejo St

4131 Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Sunnyside Victorian House - Property Id: 123753

Experience quintessential Sunnyside Denver living in this original Victorian home in the beautiful Sunnyside neighborhood. This well maintained home retains its natural 19th century character with modern finishings in an open, bright floor plan with hardwood floors.

Walk to coffee shops/restaurants/shopping and parks in the neighborhood. This home is also minutes away from LoHi, Tennyson, Highlands Square, and downtown! Very quick highway access to both I-25 and I-70, making commuting or mountain access very easy!

Relax in your private backyard, and plant veggies/herbs in the raised beds out front. Plenty of storage in the 1 car garage and walk-in cellar. Stainless steel appliances, with a gas stove, microwave, granite countertops, and washer/dryer included.

House will not be furnished. Application includes a non-refundable $45 background check. The house will be available starting July 1. 1st months rent and deposit required to secure.

Call Lauren at 214.505.8335 for details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123753
Property Id 123753

(RLNE5802051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Vallejo St have any available units?
4131 Vallejo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Vallejo St have?
Some of 4131 Vallejo St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Vallejo St currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Vallejo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Vallejo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4131 Vallejo St is pet friendly.
Does 4131 Vallejo St offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Vallejo St offers parking.
Does 4131 Vallejo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4131 Vallejo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Vallejo St have a pool?
No, 4131 Vallejo St does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Vallejo St have accessible units?
No, 4131 Vallejo St does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Vallejo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Vallejo St has units with dishwashers.

