4131 Vallejo St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Sunnyside Victorian House - Property Id: 123753



Experience quintessential Sunnyside Denver living in this original Victorian home in the beautiful Sunnyside neighborhood. This well maintained home retains its natural 19th century character with modern finishings in an open, bright floor plan with hardwood floors.



Walk to coffee shops/restaurants/shopping and parks in the neighborhood. This home is also minutes away from LoHi, Tennyson, Highlands Square, and downtown! Very quick highway access to both I-25 and I-70, making commuting or mountain access very easy!



Relax in your private backyard, and plant veggies/herbs in the raised beds out front. Plenty of storage in the 1 car garage and walk-in cellar. Stainless steel appliances, with a gas stove, microwave, granite countertops, and washer/dryer included.



House will not be furnished. Application includes a non-refundable $45 background check. The house will be available starting July 1. 1st months rent and deposit required to secure.



Call Lauren at 214.505.8335 for details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123753

Property Id 123753



(RLNE5802051)