Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry garage pet friendly

4122 Osage Street Available 05/01/19 Bright and Cozy 2-Bedroom in Sunnyside with Garage and Yard! - Victorian cottage in Sunnyside available early May!



The main floor of the home has a bedroom with an attached half bath, open living and dining rooms, a beautifully updated open kitchen with stainless appliances, a laundry room with stackable washer and dryer, and access to the fenced-in front and back yards.



Upstairs you'll find a flex/office space with a built-in desk and chalkboard wall, along with the master bedroom suite with an attached full bath. Enjoy breathtaking sunset and mountain views from the master bedroom! It is large enough to accommodate a king size bed, and includes a closet and extra storage space.



Great location conveniently located near:

*Huckleberry Roasters (coffee)- 2 blocks

*Diebolt Brewery- 3 blocks

*Factotum Brewery - 3 blocks

*Fierce 45 (fitness) - 4 blocks

*Cherry Bean (Coffee) - 6 blocks

*Kobe An (sushi) - 6 blocks

*The Monkey Barrel - 10 minutes



Trevista Elementary

Denver Montessori Middle School

North High School



Dogs negotiable with additional deposit. No cats. Showings are available M-F between 9am-6pm and with at least 24-hour notice. Please call, text or email to schedule your showing.



No Cats Allowed



