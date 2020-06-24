All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4122 Osage Street

4122 Osage Street · No Longer Available
Location

4122 Osage Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
4122 Osage Street Available 05/01/19 Bright and Cozy 2-Bedroom in Sunnyside with Garage and Yard! - Victorian cottage in Sunnyside available early May!

The main floor of the home has a bedroom with an attached half bath, open living and dining rooms, a beautifully updated open kitchen with stainless appliances, a laundry room with stackable washer and dryer, and access to the fenced-in front and back yards.

Upstairs you'll find a flex/office space with a built-in desk and chalkboard wall, along with the master bedroom suite with an attached full bath. Enjoy breathtaking sunset and mountain views from the master bedroom! It is large enough to accommodate a king size bed, and includes a closet and extra storage space.

Great location conveniently located near:
*Huckleberry Roasters (coffee)- 2 blocks
*Diebolt Brewery- 3 blocks
*Factotum Brewery - 3 blocks
*Fierce 45 (fitness) - 4 blocks
*Cherry Bean (Coffee) - 6 blocks
*Kobe An (sushi) - 6 blocks
*The Monkey Barrel - 10 minutes

Trevista Elementary
Denver Montessori Middle School
North High School

Dogs negotiable with additional deposit. No cats. Showings are available M-F between 9am-6pm and with at least 24-hour notice. Please call, text or email to schedule your showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3797385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Osage Street have any available units?
4122 Osage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 Osage Street have?
Some of 4122 Osage Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 Osage Street currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Osage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Osage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 Osage Street is pet friendly.
Does 4122 Osage Street offer parking?
Yes, 4122 Osage Street offers parking.
Does 4122 Osage Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4122 Osage Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Osage Street have a pool?
No, 4122 Osage Street does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Osage Street have accessible units?
No, 4122 Osage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Osage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 Osage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
