All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 412 Acoma Street #107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
412 Acoma Street #107
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

412 Acoma Street #107

412 Acoma Street · (720) 673-4882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

412 Acoma Street, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 412 Acoma Street #107 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
Baker Town Home!! Amazing location!!!!! - This exquisite Brownstone located in the heart of historic Baker exudes luxury, style and comfort throughout. A bright open home that is crafted for modern life; adaptable, warm and classic without pretension. Just a few of the high end finishes include ash hardwood floors, Duravit bath fixtures, newer exterior paint, newer carpet in the bedrooms and gourmet kitchen with slab granite, gas cook top, and high end stainless appliances! The building amenities include concierge, grand lobby with complimentary coffee station, rooftop infinity pool with Jacuzzi, huge room with kitchen for entertaining, and work-out facility!

Enjoy the incredible restaurants and shopping nearby, or all that Downtown Denver has to offer. Relax on your covered patio and take in all that this wonderful neighborhood has to offer! Parking/Garage #1 spaces. Rooftop pool downtown views. Workout room this home has it all.

This home is a must see !!
Don't wait call today for your private showing!
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3565182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Acoma Street #107 have any available units?
412 Acoma Street #107 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Acoma Street #107 have?
Some of 412 Acoma Street #107's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Acoma Street #107 currently offering any rent specials?
412 Acoma Street #107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Acoma Street #107 pet-friendly?
No, 412 Acoma Street #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 412 Acoma Street #107 offer parking?
Yes, 412 Acoma Street #107 does offer parking.
Does 412 Acoma Street #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Acoma Street #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Acoma Street #107 have a pool?
Yes, 412 Acoma Street #107 has a pool.
Does 412 Acoma Street #107 have accessible units?
No, 412 Acoma Street #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Acoma Street #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Acoma Street #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 412 Acoma Street #107?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity