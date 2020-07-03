4100 perry

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Big 2-Bedroom just Steps from Tennyson - Property Id: 259894



Big Gorgeous fully updated main floor (top) 2-bedroom just a couple blocks from Tennyson! New Kitchen with beautiful slab granite counters, new cabinets, new bath, laundry in the unit, formal dining room, huge living room, large bedrooms with extra storage in shared garage for bikes and gear! Beautiful Hardwood Floors!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259894

Property Id 259894



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5695682)