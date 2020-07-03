4100 perry

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Big 2-Bedroom just Steps from Tennyson - Property Id: 259894
Big Gorgeous fully updated main floor (top) 2-bedroom just a couple blocks from Tennyson! New Kitchen with beautiful slab granite counters, new cabinets, new bath, laundry in the unit, formal dining room, huge living room, large bedrooms with extra storage in shared garage for bikes and gear! Beautiful Hardwood Floors!
No Dogs Allowed
